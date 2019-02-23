Build relations with Israel to counter India : Pervez Musharraf to Pak Govt

Former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has stated that the country’s situation is very much favourable for his return to Pakistan.

During a press conference here Friday, Musharraf hinted at making relations with Israel to counter India. Mentioning his initiatives for making contacts with Israeli leadership with the help of Turkey in 2005, the former army chief said that Israeli leadership had responded within 24 hours of his meeting’s offer. He assumed that Israel wants to create better relations with Pakistan.

Speaking with the media in Dubai almost after nine months, the former president said with a smiling face that almost half of his cabinet ministers including law minister and attorney general are in the current government’s cabinet. Although, he said that he would not expect from them to plead his cases.

Referring to the current India-Pakistan tension, the former army chief said that India could do surgical strike attacks on Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) as they have advantage at many places there. “But Pakistan should get ready for such strikes and make a plan to counter it,” he added. He believed that India needed extra army for surgical strikes in Kashmir from its other borders.

Responding to fear of nuclear war between Pakistan and India, he said that nuclear war is not a simple warfare and should be avoided. Giving an example of nuclear strike, the former army commando said that India can drop 20 bombs on Pakistan and destroy the country if we dropped one on India. “So, we have to drop 50 bombs to completely destroy India,” he reiterated the example. The former general said that the nuclear warfare is very sensitive issue and it is only for deterrence.

Recalling his meeting with political leaders of the country, the former president revealed that many political leaders used to talk so much in favour of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) but now they don’t. He anxiously feared the fallout of the current government and the failure of third political force in the country in which case the two political parties (PPP and PMLN) could reemerge. “So, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) would not be part of any political destabilisation movement,” he revealed. The APML founder said that any such movement would not be in the favour of the country.

Regarding the current Afghan peace talks, the former president Pervez Musharraf said that Taliban can reemerge and would be leading force to rule Afghanistan if the United States (US) forces leave the region. He also feared the proxy war in the region due to multi-polar division in war-torn Afghanistan.

Musharraf said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been still learning the leadership as it is not a piece of cake. He advised the premier to perform with team work. The former president said that the process of accountability should be moved forward speedily.