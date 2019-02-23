Donald Trump Explains Why America Stopped Paying Pakistan

Donald trump is one of the few world leaders who has strongly condemned Pakistan for the Pulwama attack. He had said that the situation between India and Pakistan is extremely dangerous now.

Furthermore Trump accused Pakistan of taking ‘very strong advantage’ of the United States under other presidents. “I stopped paying Pakistan the $1.3-billion that we used to pay them. In the meantime, we may set up some meetings with Pakistan.

Pakistan was taking very strong advantage of the United States under other presidents. We were paying Pakistan $1.3 billion a year. I ended that payment, because they were not helping us in the way they should have,” the US president said.