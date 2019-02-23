Latest NewsIndia

Here is What Vidya Balan Said about Pak Artist’s Ban

Feb 23, 2019, 01:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

The entire nation is in a state of anger and remorse, and our beloved celebrities are also standing up against this inhuman act. While several Bollywood stars donated money for the welfare of the families of the martyred soldiers, filmmakers withdrew the release of their films in Pakistan. Recently, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan opened up about the horrific terror attack and said that a strong stand should be taken now.

“Though I have always believed that art should be kept away from all boundaries and politics, I think we have to take a stand now. Enough is enough,” Vidya told the media at the launch of her debut radio show Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho.

Tags

Related Articles

(Video)Woman Stands in the Way as Queen’s Guard Marches, He Pushes Her Away

Jul 27, 2018, 07:35 am IST

Janhvi Kapoor gives major fashion goals in her saree avatar; See Pics

Dec 12, 2018, 11:40 am IST

This is What Rohit Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha Said about Not Making It to the Test Squad

Jul 19, 2018, 11:40 pm IST
Kamal-Political

You will be surprised to know these Unknown facts about Kamal Hassan!

Feb 24, 2018, 06:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close