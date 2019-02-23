Here is What Vidya Balan Said about Pak Artist’s Ban

The entire nation is in a state of anger and remorse, and our beloved celebrities are also standing up against this inhuman act. While several Bollywood stars donated money for the welfare of the families of the martyred soldiers, filmmakers withdrew the release of their films in Pakistan. Recently, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan opened up about the horrific terror attack and said that a strong stand should be taken now.

“Though I have always believed that art should be kept away from all boundaries and politics, I think we have to take a stand now. Enough is enough,” Vidya told the media at the launch of her debut radio show Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho.