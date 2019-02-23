Here is Why University Couldn’t Give Doctorate to ShahRukh Khan

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has turned down a request by Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia university to confer an honorary doctorate degree on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, saying the actor has already received one from a different university, according to an RTI response.

