“India is Threatening Us” Says Pak Army

The Pakistan Army on Friday said the country does not wish for war, but warned India of “surprise” in case it takes any aggressive military measures, amidst heightened tensions between the two sides following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

“We are not preparing for war. It’s you (India) who is sending war threats. We are not preparing for initiating a war but we have a right to respond to the war threats from your side,” news agency quoted Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor, as saying at a press briefing.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired the National Security Council meeting in which he authorised the military to respond “decisively” to any aggression by India.