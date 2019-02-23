ISL : Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match ends in a 0-0 draw

In Indian Super League(ISL) football, today’s match ended in a draw. Chennaiyin FC held Jamshedpur FC to a 0-0 draw and ended their hopes of qualification to the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs on Saturday at the Marina Arena. The result has helped NorthEast United confirm a spot in the playoffs for the first time ever.

The top four has been set, although the order of second, third and fourth places could change. Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa and Northeast United are through to the playoffs.