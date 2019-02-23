Jammu & Kashmir: Government launches crackdown on separatists, arrests 150 people

Tension mounted in Kashmir on Saturday as the government launched a massive crackdown on separatists and detained over 150 people, mainly from the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir,

including its chief Abdul Hamid Fayaz, ahead of a hearing in the Supreme Court on Article 35-A of the Constitution.

Though police termed the action as routine saying that leaders and potential stone pelters have been picked up in the past, officials privy to the development said this was the first major crackdown on the Jamaat- e-Islami.The hearing on Article 35A, which provides special

rights and privileges to natives of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to take place in the apex court on Monday.

As many as 100 additional companies of the paramilitary (nearly 10,000 personnel) have been sent to Kashmir Valley in the apprehension of a law and order situation.

Besides this, police also detained JKLF chief Yaseen Malik on Friday night, and lodged him in central jail. The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), an umbrella coalition of separatist groups, has called for a shutdown in the valley on Sunday.