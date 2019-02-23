Kasargode Twin Murder: Criminals had Exhorted to Kill Kripesh through Facebook

Kannur: Kripesh, one among the Congress worker who was killed in Kasargode was worried that he was being targeted by CPI(M). Ashwin, one of the accused in the murder had put a Facebook post which had exhortations to kill Kripesh. The victim, Kripesh had filed a complaint with Bekal Station and Cyber Cell reagarding the online threats.

Kripesh had responded strongly against the collection of money at kalliyode school for helping the family of Abhimanyu, an SFI worker murdered earlier. Ashwin’s brother had put an Fb post against this with Kripesh’s picture. Ashwin wrote on Facebook “He is all ready to die, all are set here”

Most of the comments under the post exhorts to kill Kripesh. The post included the profile link of Kripesh as well. His complaint to the police included the screenshot of all such threatening comments.

Sarath lal,the other Congres worker who was murdered also got such threats from fake Facebook profiles and phone calls, says his friends and relatives.