NSS Vs CPM: Kodiyeri crossing the limits, says NSS

The tug of war between CPM and NSS continues and took a new turn after the comments by CPM secretary Kodiyeri.

NSS has responded to the accusations of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. A statement issued by NSS warned that Kodiyeri Balakrishnan must not think that he can say anything. There is a right reply to Kodiyeri. But, culture doesn’t allow us to say that, the statement said.

The NSS criticized that the response of Kodiyeri has crossed limits. NSS will face attempts to create splits within the organization. It also explained that the distance is due to the conflict in the matter of protecting beliefs.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said that NSS people behaved like aristocrats.