Pak Army dedicates 120 soldiers to protect JeM chief Masood Azhar

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned to hide and save its terrorist organisations post Pulwama Terror attack.

Fearing an attack from the Indian Security Forces, Pakistan has provided ‘VVIP shield’ to terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad’s chief Masood Azhar. 120 Pak Army Soldiers have been reportedly deployed at the JeM headquarters in Punjab province’s Bahawalpur.

Few days back, Pakistan has banned Hafiz Saeed’s JUD and Falah-e-Insaniyat. 40 CRPF jawans were martyred in a terror attack in carried out by JeM in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14.

On one hand, Pakistan bans JeM (a total eye-wash) due to mounting international pressure and on the other it provides Masood Azhar with a hundred and twenty body guards. This is the true face of Islamic Terror adopted by Pakistan in front of the World.