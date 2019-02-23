Pakistan violates ceasefire again

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire today again violated ceasefire. The Pakistani troops targetted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“At about 16.30 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector,” Indian defence personnel said. The spokesman said the Army is retaliating “strongly and effectively”. There was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side in the cross-border firing.