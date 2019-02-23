Latest NewsInternational

President declares year-long state of emergency

Feb 23, 2019, 08:57 pm IST
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has declared a year-long state of emergency, dissolving his cabinet and local governments throughout the country.

Omar al-Bashir in a televised address called on Sudan’s parliament to postpone constitutional amendments that would allow him to run for another term in a presidential election in 2020.

Omar al-Bashir’s term ends in 2020 and he has repeatedly promised over the years not to make new runs for the presidency.

Since December 2018, various areas in Sudan, including the capital Khartoum, have been witnessing popular protests over the deteriorating economic conditions and price hikes of basic commodities.

