Latest NewsIndia

President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate Apollo Super-Speciality Hospital in UP

Feb 23, 2019, 08:32 pm IST
Less than a minute
President

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd said Saturday it is opening a new 330-bed super speciality hospital in Lucknow, to be inaugurated Sunday. “The new hospital will be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on February 24, 2019,” a release said.

Spread over a 3,50,000 square feet area, the super-speciality hospital will provide quaternary care across 10 centres of excellence with more than 30 specialities spearheaded by internationally trained doctors. As many as 110 out of the 330 beds are exclusively dedicated for critical care, it said.

 

Tags

Related Articles

CM Pinarayi Vijayan backs Yathish Chandra following verbal spat with Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan

Nov 24, 2018, 06:44 am IST

Sherlyn Chopra’s swimwear and bikini pictures goes viral : See pics

Dec 24, 2017, 11:33 pm IST

Delhi CM’s Dharna is a political stunt : Manoj Tiwari,Delhi BJP Prez

Jun 17, 2018, 07:21 pm IST
Mohanlal-Mamootty

Padma Bhushan Award: Fans and colleagues congratulate Mohanlal

Jan 26, 2019, 08:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close