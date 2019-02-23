President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate Apollo Super-Speciality Hospital in UP

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd said Saturday it is opening a new 330-bed super speciality hospital in Lucknow, to be inaugurated Sunday. “The new hospital will be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on February 24, 2019,” a release said.

Spread over a 3,50,000 square feet area, the super-speciality hospital will provide quaternary care across 10 centres of excellence with more than 30 specialities spearheaded by internationally trained doctors. As many as 110 out of the 330 beds are exclusively dedicated for critical care, it said.