Pulwama Terror Attack: India will exercise all options to win decisive battle, says Jaitley

Feb 23, 2019, 09:31 pm IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that India will exercise all options, diplomatic or otherwise, to win a decisive battle against Pakistan which is responsible for the Pulwama terror attack.

Describing Pakistan as a rogue state, he said it is not acting against perpetrators of the attack, though the guilty have themselves admitted to the attack.

Referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech, Jaitley said, when a man sitting in Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack, what evidence does he need.

