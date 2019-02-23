KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Issue: NSS behaves like aristocrats, says Kodiyeri

Feb 23, 2019, 07:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has come forward with sharp criticism against Nair Service Society.

“NSS should keep their aristocrat style in their group itself. CPM has no need to depend them,” said Kodiyeri scorning NSS. He slammed NSS for still following the stand of the early aristocrat people called ‘Thambrakkal’ who took power in the society. Only few leaders of community associations are opposing us. The ordinary people in all communities, working class and farmers, are always in support of LDF. They are LDF’s power,” said Kodiyeri.

He condemned NSS for taking a stand of caste supremacy. “When NSS entered politics after creating a party, LDF came into power by defeating them in 1986. LDF has proved capable of facing any NSS move,” he added.

