These Two Food Items Lower Cancer Risk: Study

Consumption of allium vegetables — which include garlic, leeks, and onions — may reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer, a study claims.

The study, published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Oncology, showed that the odds of having colorectal cancer was 79 per cent lower in adults who consumed high amounts of allium vegetable compared with those who consumed them in low amounts.

“It is worth noting that in our research, there seems to be a trend: the greater the amount of allium vegetables, the better the protection,” said researcher Zhi Li from the First Hospital of China Medical University.

According to World Health Organization, colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers around the world along with male preponderance with 1.80 million cases and 862,000 deaths in 2018.

In the study, 833 patients of colorectal cancer were matched to 833 healthy controls by age, sex and residence area.