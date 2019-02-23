This is What Cheteshwar Pujara Said After his Maiden T 20 Century

Chetheswar Pujara is indispensable to India’s test batting set up. Often hailed as a man who carries forward the legacy of Rahul Dravid, Pujara has essayed some classy innings. In the recently concluded test series against Australia, he was the main reason India won. But then there are a few who criticises him for his strike rate.

Pujara is not a Sehwag who strikes at an ODI strike rate in test, but then in test matches, he doesn’t need to.Anyway Pujara has now showed that he is good t 20 player too.

Pujara scored 14 fours and one six as he scored his runs with a strike rate of 163.93.

When asked about his achievement, Pujara said he wasn’t surprised by his century, but others were.

“It is special. This was expected because I have done well whenever I have got the opportunity in white-ball cricket. I am not surprised by this century, but I am sure many people are. I knew this one would come at some stage in my career, and this is the right time.

“I have been really batting well. Good form in Test cricket can help you bat well in shorter formats. It helps you get into good positions, you pick the ball early so I am really happy,” he told ESPNcricinfo. However, Pujara’s century went in vain as Railway chased down 188 to win the game by five wickets.