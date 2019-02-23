Latest NewsIndiaSportsVideo

This little girl will amaze you by her batting skills

Feb 23, 2019, 06:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

A four old little girl has set fire on social media by her batting skills. The girl belongs to  Balasore city in Odisha. Her name is Sudhruti Rout and is nick-named Mahi by her parents because she is a huge fan of  MS Dhoni. Her biggest aspiration is to play for India.

