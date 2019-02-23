This little girl will amaze you by her batting skills

A four old little girl has set fire on social media by her batting skills. The girl belongs to Balasore city in Odisha. Her name is Sudhruti Rout and is nick-named Mahi by her parents because she is a huge fan of MS Dhoni. Her biggest aspiration is to play for India.

This 4 year old girl will amaze you with her batting skills ?? she lives in a small village in Odisha and aspires to play for Indian cricket team one day ??? pic.twitter.com/F3xTphwzkc — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 17, 2019