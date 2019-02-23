Latest NewsSports

This Woman Cricketer Secures the Guinness Record For Highest Catch. WATCH VIDEO

Feb 23, 2019, 07:48 am IST
Less than a minute

Australian woman cricketer Alyssa Healy created history on Thursday after she claimed an 82.5-metre-high catch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to set a new world record.

Healy was not initially confident of breaking the previous record due to swirling conditions at the MCG, which added an extra dimension to the stiff challenge. The previous record was set by Kristan Baumgartner at 62 metres back in 2016, overcoming the mark set by former England captain Nasser Hussain. Watch Video here:

Tags

Related Articles

BJP hartal: KSRTC stopped service

Jul 30, 2017, 08:12 am IST

“From tea-seller to Indian PM, Narendra Modi proves that transformational change is possible” , says Ivanka Trump

Nov 28, 2017, 07:22 pm IST

Unforgettable moments of Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif

Mar 19, 2018, 05:05 pm IST

From Face Detection to Aerial Observation, Know all Techs Govt is Going to Employ in Sabarimala

Nov 11, 2018, 09:12 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close