Australian woman cricketer Alyssa Healy created history on Thursday after she claimed an 82.5-metre-high catch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to set a new world record.

Healy was not initially confident of breaking the previous record due to swirling conditions at the MCG, which added an extra dimension to the stiff challenge. The previous record was set by Kristan Baumgartner at 62 metres back in 2016, overcoming the mark set by former England captain Nasser Hussain. Watch Video here: