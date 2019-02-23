Two IS-linked terror cells busted

The defence forces of Iran has identified and busted two terrorist cells in the west of the country. A total of 13 people, affiliated to the Islamic State (IS) group, were arrested in the operations in Iran’s western province of Kurdistan.

The terrorist cells intended to carry out bomb attacks and assassinate some Iranian Sunni clerics in the province. Some of the arrested had been trained abroad. It said, remote-controlled bombs, arms and munitions were seized from the terrorist groups.