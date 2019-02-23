Yogi Adityanath gets emotional while talking about Pulwama attack : Watch Video

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday got emotional while answering a question on Pulwama terror attack that left 40 CRPF jawans dead in Jammu and Kashmir. While speaking about the attack, CM Yogi said terrorism cannot be tolerated and must be eliminated soon. The Chief Minister also said that it should be noted that our brave soldiers eliminated the mastermind within 48 hours.

“The Modi government is taking steps to eliminate terrorism… Time has come to take revenge. The way a ‘deepak’ (lamp) glows brightly before it is blown out, similarly Pakistan is close to being wiped out,” Yogi said while responding to a question on the recent attack in Jammu & Kashmir during a program titled ‘Yuvaon ke Mann ki Baat’.

While answering the question, he got emotional and was seen wiping his tears. He also reiterated that Modi government is committed to building a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“You take it from me … Narendra Modi is the name of turning impossible into possible,” he said amid cheers from the crowd.

He also pointed out how people are now able to have ‘darshan’ of the Akshyavat at a fort near the Sangam in Prayagraj after 450 years. “When this can happen, how can the Ram temple construction be called impossible?” he said with a chuckle.