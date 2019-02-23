Zomato delists 5,000 restaurants and Here is Why

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato Friday said it has delisted over 5,000 restaurants in February for non-compliance with the hygiene standards set by food regulator FSSAI.

Zomato, along with the food regulator, is conducting audit of all restaurants listed on the platform across 150 cities in the country where it has presence, the company said in a statement.

Zomato CEO (Food Delivery Business) Mohit Gupta said: “We are adding 400 restaurants to our platform every day. So, it is crucial that our restaurant partners are compliant with regulations and hygiene standards.”

He further said: “For this reason, We have been re-evaluating all 80,000-plus restaurants listed on Zomato, helping them be compliant, and delisting those that have failed to follow regulations in spite of continuous efforts.”