Actress Vidya Balan opens up about banning Pakistani artistes

The terror strike, which is being touted as one of the worst attacks in Jammu & Kashmir since 1989, costed the life of 40 CRPF jawans and left many injured. The entire nation is in a state of anger and remorse, and our beloved celebrities are also standing up against this inhuman act. While several Bollywood stars donated money for the welfare of the families of the martyred soldiers, filmmakers withdrew the release of their films in Pakistan. Recently, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan opened up about the horrific terror attack and said that a strong stand should be taken now.

National award-winning actress Vidya Balan on Friday said a strong stand needs to be taken this time.

“Though I have always believed that art should be kept away from all boundaries and politics, I think we have to take a stand now. Enough is enough,” Vidya told the media at the launch of her debut radio show Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho.

In the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since terrorism erupted in the 1980s, a suicide bomber on February 14 rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed later claimed responsibility for the attack.

When asked if art should be kept away from politics, the Tumhari Sulu actress said, “As an individual I believe that there is no better way to bring people together than arts, be it music, poetry, dance, theatre, cinema or any other art form. But this time I think we should just take a break from this practice and see what can be done for the future. As I said, some tough calls have to be taken at some point.”

A host of Bollywood actors, including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal, among others, have condemned the Pulwama attack.