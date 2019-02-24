Assam Hooch Tragedy: Death toll rises to 124

The death toll in Assam’s hooch tragedy has risen to 124, while 331 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

At least 71 people have died in Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH), where another 272 are under treatment. Four more died in Titabor Subdivision Hospital in Jorhat district. In Golaghat district, the death count was 49, while 59 people are admitted in Golaghat Civil Hospital.

A large number of labourers of two tea estates of Golaghat and Jorhat districts had fallen ill after drinking spurious liquor on Thursday night and 12 of them had died the same night.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced a monetary compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who fell ill.

Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia informed that 12 persons have been detained in for interrogation.