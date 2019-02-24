Govt school Teacher arrested for sexual abusing two minor boys in Kerala

Police officials on Tuesday arrested a government teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor boys of primary class. VK Ashraf, a resident of Vallikkunnu Malappuram, was arrested on the basis of a complaint by children’s parents. During investigations, it was revealed that 50-year-old school teacher was also arrested in 2011 for sexually abusing four minors in a government school in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused was arrested in 2011 but was released after the students changed their statement before the court. As Ashraf was terminated from UP school, he was appointed as teach in Mallapuram district. The co-ordinator of Non-Government Organisation (NGO) told TNM that POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) didn’t come into effect when the accused was first arrested.

Based on a complaint by parents, Ashraf was booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Currently, the accused is under the police remand. This is not the first that a crime has been reported against a government teacher.