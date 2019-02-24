‘Indian Aircraft Better Than China-Pakistan’s JF-17’,says Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday praised the indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft-Tejas. Sitharaman said that the Tejas combat Aircraft is better than the China-Pakistan Joint venture JF-17 fighter jet. The defence minister also termed the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-built aircraft to be at par with Swedish Saab Gripen fighter plane.

The defence minister’s statements come just days after the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal BD Dhanoa agreed that the aircraft was combat ready.

On the opening day of the Aero India Show 2019, the aircraft received its final operational clearance (FOC) from military aviation regulator Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (Cemilac) for induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a weaponised fighter jet in its operational fleet. The FOC Certificate and Release to Service Document (RSD) were handed over to the IAF chief.