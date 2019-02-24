ISSF Shooting World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold medal for India

In ISSF Shooting World Cup, India’s 16-year-old shooter Saurabh Chaudhary created history after he won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event. The teenager Saurabh also set a new world record.
This is India’s second gold medal in the world cup. Apurvi Chandela won a gold medal yesterday in the rifles.
Another gold for India ?? in New Delhi! #ISSFWC pic.twitter.com/icYGfLPMKT
— ISSF (@ISSF_Shooting) February 24, 2019
Saurabh, who has a Youth Olympics gold medal to his name, bagged the top spot in the 10m air pistol event of the World Cup with a world record score of 245. Serbia’s Damir Mikec finished second.
Saurabh also booked himself a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he grabbed the quota place from this event for the mega event next year.
Post Your Comments