ISSF Shooting World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold medal for India

Feb 24, 2019, 04:17 pm IST
In ISSF Shooting World Cup, India’s 16-year-old shooter Saurabh Chaudhary created history after he won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event. The teenager Saurabh also set a new world record.

This is India’s second gold medal in the world cup. Apurvi Chandela won a gold medal yesterday in the rifles.

Saurabh, who has a Youth Olympics gold medal to his name, bagged the top spot in the 10m air pistol event of the World Cup with a world record score of 245. Serbia’s Damir Mikec finished second.

Saurabh also booked himself a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he grabbed the quota place from this event for the mega event next year.

