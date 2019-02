Versatile Malayalam actor Jayasuriya would be teaming up with his ‘Captain’ director Prajesh Sen for a movie titled ‘Vellam’. The makers had also released a first look poster through Jayasurya’s official social media handle. ‘Vellam’, scripted by Prajeesh, is the story of a mysterious drunkard based in Kannur.

The movie is being produced by Friendly Productions. The makers are planning to start shooting by May.