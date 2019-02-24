Karachi Bakery Incident: Nine people arrested in Bengaluru

Nine people have been arrested for threatening Karachi Bakery’s Bengaluru outlet over its name ‘Karachi’. On Friday, some men had barged into the store asking for the whereabouts of the owners. The men had forced the management to cover the word ‘Karachi’ on its name-board in the aftermath of Pulwama attack, assuming the owners hailed from the city in Pakistan.

Based on the CCTV footage from the store, the police detained 9 individuals and have taken them into custody. Police identified them as Babaji, Srihari, Praveen, Sreeyappa, Shivakumar, Gunashekar, Lakshman, Sanjay and Naveen, all residents of Halasuru and the surrounding areas. The police will produce those arrested in front of a magistrate and will be charged for threat under IPC 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, the store put out a clarification saying that the bakery was founded by Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India from Pakistan during the partition.