Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : RSS requests BJP chief Amit Shah to bring back Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan

Feb 24, 2019, 07:17 am IST
RSS Kerala leadership has requested BJP national president Amit Shah to bring back Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan to state politics to give teeth to the party’s Lok Sabha campaign.

An RSS delegation led by state organising secretary/Prantha Pracharak P.N. Harikrishna Kumar, state joint organising secretaries /Saha Karyavahaks M. Radhakrishnan and P. N. Easwaran held talks in this respect with Mr Shah at Palakkad on Friday.

BJP state president P. S. Sreedharan Pillai is not keen on the move fearing a threat to his position.But a leader close to Pillai rubbished this. Pillai has said that the ball is in the court of the central leadership. A decision has to be taken at the highest level as Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had sent Kummanam to Mizoram with the backing of dissident faction leader V. Muraleedharan MP.

“Ever since the Sabarimala issue broke out, there was a demand to ‘Bring back Kummanam and Help Kerala’ on the social media and other forums.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the then Kerala Governor Nikhil Kumar had quit office and contested from his family constituency, Aurangabad, but was defeated. The 1963 batch IPS officer held positions like commissioner of police in Delhi, and director of the ITBP and the National Security Guard. Kummanam can emulate him, say party circles.

