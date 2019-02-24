M.B.Rajesh hits out at V.T.balram

CPM leader and Lok Sabha member M.B.Rajesh took a dig at Congress MLA V.T.Balram through his Facebook post, saying that while he was looking for spelling mistakes in Meera’s name, he should be careful that people don’t change his own name to Theri Raman. Referring to the people Balram has been sparring with, Rajesh writes, “At first it was the woman agriculture officer, then AKG, then finance minister and Chief Minister. And now KR Meera.” Rajesh says it is sad that there is no one in his party to advise the MLA who has invited his Facebook minions to write abusive comments to KR Meera. “A mature leader from the party which has such leaders as AK Antony and K Shankaranarayanan should advise him,” Rajesh writes.

Read his FB Post: