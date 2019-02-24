KeralaLatest News

M.B.Rajesh hits out at V.T.balram

Feb 24, 2019, 11:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPM leader and Lok Sabha member M.B.Rajesh took a dig at Congress MLA V.T.Balram through his Facebook post, saying that while he was looking for spelling mistakes in Meera’s name, he should be careful that people don’t change his own name to Theri Raman. Referring to the people Balram has been sparring with, Rajesh writes, “At first it was the woman agriculture officer, then AKG, then finance minister and Chief Minister. And now KR Meera.” Rajesh says it is sad that there is no one in his party to advise the MLA who has invited his Facebook minions to write abusive comments to KR Meera. “A mature leader from the party which has such leaders as AK Antony and K Shankaranarayanan should advise him,” Rajesh writes.

Read his FB Post:

???????? ????????????? ?????? ????? ??. ??. ????? ????????????? ????? ??????????? ??????????? ??????? ????? ??. ??. ?…

Gepostet von MB Rajesh am Sonntag, 24. Februar 2019

???????? ??.???.??.??? ??????????? ?????????????????? ??.??.?.??? ?????????? ????? ???????????. '???????????????…

Gepostet von MB Rajesh am Freitag, 22. Februar 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Did You Know? Being an Anxious Person Has this Surprising Benefit!

Jun 22, 2018, 06:14 pm IST

Indian Soldier dies of Stone Pelting at Army Convoy in Kashmir

Oct 27, 2018, 08:19 am IST
petrol-price-rising

Petrol Price Reach New High: See the cheapest cities to buy Petrol, Diesel

May 29, 2018, 10:50 am IST

Karnataka Govt to use drones for public welfare schemes

Aug 3, 2018, 06:23 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close