Latest NewsIndia

Maharashtra CM announces additional bonus for farmers

Feb 24, 2019, 12:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that paddy farmers in the state will get a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for the crop. Till last year, the government was giving a bonus of Rs 200 per quintal for paddy, the key kharif crop.

“The previous government gave bonus only around the time of elections. But, the BJP-led government gave Rs 200 bonus per quintal for paddy crop every year, irrespective of polls,” Fadnavis said addressing a gathering at Sakoli taluka in Bhandara district on Saturday. “There is a demand for a hike in paddy crop bonus. The government has decided to increase the bonus from Rs 200 to Rs 500 per quintal,” he added.

To woo distressed farmers ahead of the general polls, the NDA government at the Centre had last year hiked the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy by a sharp Rs 200 per quintal for the 2018-19 crop year.

Tags

Related Articles

Is Mallika kicked out of apartment for not paying Rs 64 lakh as rent?

Dec 14, 2017, 11:48 pm IST

A look inside PM Modi’s great family – Know what his brothers do for living

Jul 9, 2017, 05:04 pm IST
letter

Government responds to Rahul Gandhi’s letter; asks support on ‘new deal’

Jul 18, 2018, 07:31 am IST

Man Removes Shirt in Front of Women Commission Despite the Warning

Feb 13, 2019, 07:53 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close