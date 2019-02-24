Massive Bomb Attack :  Six Pakistan Army personnel killed, Several injured

At least six Pakistan Army personnel were killed as a massive explosion rigged through an army convoy in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan on Saturday. According to reports, Baloch fighters have claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, the Baloch Republican Army spokesperson Sarbaz Baloch called media outlets from an unknown location and claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to a report, six dead bodies and two critically injured troops were brought to a hospital. The injured personnel were later shifted to Rahim Yar Khan city of Punjab for further treatment.

Sarbaz Baloch said that six troops were killed while a vehicle was completely destroyed in a remote-controlled IED blast. He vowed to continue targeting Pakistani forces until the establishment of a free and sovereign Baloch state.

In a similar incident on February 17, nine soldiers were killed and 11 were injured in a suicide attack on a Pakistan Army convoy in Quetta, Balochistan province of Pakistan. The incident came just a few days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. According to a report, the Baloch Raji Ajoi Sangar (BRAS) had claimed responsibility for the attack between Turbat and Panjgur, on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.