Mohanlal to act next in ‘Ittymaani Made In China’. The comedy film will be directed by debutants Jibi and Joju.

The Malayalam superstar is currently shooting in Hyderabad for ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’. Shoot for his portions are expected to be over by April. After that, he will start shooting for ‘Ittymaani Made In China’. The movie will go on floors by April itself. After the completion of ‘Ittymaani’, Mohanlal will be joining with director Siddique for ‘Big Brother’, which is scheduled to start rolling in June.

Antony Perumbavoor is producing ‘Ittymaani’ under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.