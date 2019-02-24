Nivin Pauly and Sunny Wayne in Gauthami Nair’s directorial debut ‘Vritham’

Malayalam actress Gauthami Nair is making her directorial debut. She has announced that she is going to direct a film with a neo-noir crime drama titled ‘Vritham’. The movie has Sunny Wayne in the lead. Durga Krishna of ‘Vimaanam’ fame and Jumana Khan play the two heroines. But it is now revealed that the movie will have another big star presence in Nivin Pauly. He will be appearing in a 20-minute-long extended cameo role in the movie. It is said to be a very prominent character with mass elements in it.

‘Vritham’ is scripted by KS Aravind and Daniel Sayooj Nair, who are also the scriptwriters of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming movie, ‘Kuruppu’. Anoop Menon, Shamna Kasim, Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, Jacob Gregory, Aneesh Gopalan, Vini Viswalal and Bibin Perumballikunnel are also part of the cast.

The movie has a lot of women technicians handling key departments. Sharanya Chander, a former associate of Nirav Shah, is cranking the camera and music is by Neha S Nair and Yakzan Gary Pereira. Ashwini Kale is the art director and costumes are taken care of by State award winner Stephy Xavior. Olivia Seira Raiju of Trivandrum Talkies is producing the movie.