Pak Hindu lawmaker Vankwani meets Sushma,appeals for peace

A Hindu parliamentarian from Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Saturday made a fervent appeal to the governments of India and Pakistan to defuse tension in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, saying New Delhi will benefit the most if the two neighbours joined hands.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), offered to play the role of a mediator between the two governments and expressed hope that the two countries “don’t indulge in any blame game and together move ahead on the path of peace and prosperity”.

The patron of the Pakistan Hindu Council was in India as part of a 220-member delegation from 185 countries who attended the Kumbh Mela on an invite of the government.

The two countries should not allow the use of their soils against each other, Vankwani said, adding that India would benefit the most if the two countries joined hands.