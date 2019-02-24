“Pakistani forces violating our territory” : Afghanistan files complaint to UN again

Afghanistan has expressed its dissent over “violations” of its territory again.In its second letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) inside a week, the government in Kabul has raised the issue of “consistent violations of Afghanistan’s territory” by Pakistani forces and has asked the international body to initiate “necessary measures” to deal with the issue effectively, Afghanistan’s TOLO News reported.

In the first letter that the Afghan government wrote to the UN, it stressed on the meeting between Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Taliban’s representatives in Islamabad. Kabul said the meeting “undermines” the peace process in Afghanistan and violated its sovereignty. The meet was eventually called off by the Taliban who cited restrictions imposed on them by the UN and US.

“The nature of these violations mainly includes persistent shelling of Afghan territory, particularly in districts and villages of Kunar and Nangarhar provinces; violation of Afghan air space by Pakistani military aircrafts, as well as construction of military posts, barbwire fence and barriers inside Afghanistan’s territory, most recently in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar,” Nazifullah Salarzai, Deputy Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to United Nation, said in a letter to the UNSC on February 22, the report added.

Afghanistan, which doesn’t share a good relation with Pakistan over its security situation, said the cross-Duran Line violations dated back to 2012 but the frequency has increased in the last two years.

In its letter, Afghanistan told the world body that almost 29,000 artillery shells were fired into Afghanistan by Pakistan that led to deaths of over 80 people and injured almost 190.