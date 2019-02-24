Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi launches PM-KISAN samman nidhi scheme in Gorakhpur

Feb 24, 2019, 01:31 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the government’s ambitious income-transfer scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), at a farmers’ rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. It is the cash-transfer scheme for small and marginal farmers. It is a major populist step by the Modi government to offset a challenging spell of rural crisis brought on by unprofitable sales of farm commodities.

PM Modi will latter visit the ongoing Kumbh at Prayagraj. At the Kumbh, he will participate in the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event, organized by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. The Prime Minister will distribute the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar awards to ‘Safai karmacharis’ (sanitation employees), ‘swachhagrahis’, police personnel and ‘naviks’ (boatmen). “There will also be the digital announcement of Swachh Seva Samman Benefits package,” said the statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office.

 

