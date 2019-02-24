Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi’s interaction to be world’s largest video conference: Amit Shah

Feb 24, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with BJP workers and sympathisers on February 28 will be the world’s largest video conference, as he is expected to speak to over one crore people spread across 15,000 location, party president Amit Shah said Sunday. “On 28th Feb, PM Modi will interact with over 1 crore BJP karyakartas, volunteers & well wishers, spread across 15,000 locations, in what would be world’s largest video conference,” Shah said in a tweet.

People can send their questions through the Namo app or using the hashtag #MeraBoothSabseMazboot on social media, he added.

Modi is expected to speak to party workers over a host of political issues as the BJP gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April-May.

Tags

Related Articles

Delhi e-rickshaw driver murder: 2 arrested

May 31, 2017, 05:18 pm IST

Aravind Kejriwal to Inaugurate Signature Bridge on November 5

Nov 2, 2018, 11:18 pm IST

Update to Whatsapp’s new group video calling feature!

May 21, 2018, 06:50 pm IST

US President support daughter Ivanka amid email scrutiny

Nov 21, 2018, 11:25 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close