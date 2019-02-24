PM Narendera Modi to address nation through 53rd Mann ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 53rd edition of his monthly radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday. The year’s second edition of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan.

The monthly radio show, where the prime minister shares his thoughts can also be heard live on the official Narendra Modi App. The programme will also be live-streamed on the Youtube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, AIR and DD News. This will be the prime minister’s first ‘Mann ki Baat’ after the dastardly Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed by the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

In a tweet earlier in the month, Modi had urged people to share their ideas and suggestions on the Narendra Modi App and MyGov Open Forum. People can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast. People can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions to the Prime Minister.