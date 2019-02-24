Pulwama Terror Attack : BJP Govt failed to prevent the attack in Pulwama, says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the Pulwama terror attacks saying it was a big ‘political, diplomatic and intelligence failure.’

‘Who is responsible for the death of 40 soldiers in the attack?’ asked Mr Owaisi while addressing the first joint rally with Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

‘About 200 kgs of RDX was used for the blast in Pulwama. The nation wants to know who is responsible for this and what action will be taken against them. Was the intelligence department sleeping?’, he said.

The Modi-government’s attempt to put diplomatic pressure on Pakistan has also failed, said Mr Owaisi.

‘All claims of Mr Modi pressurising Pakistan diplomatically are false. Despite giving a grand welcome in Ahmedabad, China’s president Xi Jingping is creating hurdles in declaring Masood Azhar, the mastermind of Pulwama attack, as a terrorist,’ he said.

Calling the Pulwama attack as a political failure, Mr Owaisi said, ‘The BJP had a government in Pakistan along with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The governor regime also belongs to the BJP. Despite this, they failed to prevent the attack in Pulwama.’

He also appealed to the Muslim community not to support the Congress.