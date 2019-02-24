Pulwama Terror Attack : PM Narendra Modi meets Rajnath Singh to discuss situation in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

Sources said at the meeting, the Home Minister briefed the PM about the security measures taken in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pulwama attack .

It is notable that the Centre has deployed an additional 100 companies of central police forces in the state in the wake of the attack.

Discussions were also held in the meeting, which was also attended by other Union Ministers and national security adviser Ajit Doval, on the steps being taken to ensure the security of Kashmiris amid reports of these youth being targeted across the country following the Pulwama terror attack.

While addressing a public rally in Rajasthan’s Tonk on Saturday, the PM expressed concern on attacks on Kashmiris and said India was fighting for Kashmir and not against Kashmir or Kashmiris.