Latest NewsInternational

Saudi Arabia appoints a princess as its first women ambassador

Feb 24, 2019, 04:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Saudi Arabia has appointed a princess as its first female ambassador to the United States. Princess Reema bint Bandar replaced Prince Khalid bin Salman, the younger brother of the powerful crown prince. Prince Khalid bin Salman was appointed as the vice defence minister. The late-night royal decrees were announced on state media.

The reshuffle comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to quell an international outcry over journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder last October in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, which strained relations with the USA.

Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, a daughter of the kingdom’s longtime ambassador to Washington Bandar bin Sultan. She was raised in Washington, graduated from George Washington University.

Princess Reema has worked in the kingdom to expand opportunities for women in a nation that has historically downgraded the role of women in society.

Tags

Related Articles

iconic-bollywood-actress-complains-of-getting-raped-by-businessman

Iconic Bollywood actress complains of getting raped by businessman

Mar 23, 2018, 06:53 pm IST

Vivo X21 all set for global launch. Excited?

May 4, 2018, 06:33 pm IST
India Pakistan

Pakistan agrees for an exchange of prisoners

Mar 8, 2018, 06:27 am IST

Gujarat Polls 2017 : BJP hired engineers to hack EVMs, alleges Hardik Patel

Dec 17, 2017, 09:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close