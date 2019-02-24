Saudi Arabia appoints a princess as its first women ambassador

Saudi Arabia has appointed a princess as its first female ambassador to the United States. Princess Reema bint Bandar replaced Prince Khalid bin Salman, the younger brother of the powerful crown prince. Prince Khalid bin Salman was appointed as the vice defence minister. The late-night royal decrees were announced on state media.

The reshuffle comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to quell an international outcry over journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder last October in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, which strained relations with the USA.

Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, a daughter of the kingdom’s longtime ambassador to Washington Bandar bin Sultan. She was raised in Washington, graduated from George Washington University.

Princess Reema has worked in the kingdom to expand opportunities for women in a nation that has historically downgraded the role of women in society.