Shah Rukh Khan to play the role of hero in the Hindi remake of this Dileep film

Feb 24, 2019, 09:27 pm IST
News of remaking the Malayalam film ‘Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakkeel‘ in Hindi is currently buzzing in Bollywood industry. And if reports are to be believed, Bollywood Badshah Shahrukh Khan will play the lead role in the film.

Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakkeel is a recently released Malayalam film directed by B.Unnikrishnan. Actor Dileep is seen playing the titular role of an advocate in the film, while actress Mamta Mohandas and Priya Anand play the female lead roles. ‘Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel’ is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, a production giant based in Bollywood.

The movie falls under the genre of a suspense-drama-cum-thriller with comedy elements in it. Dileep’s role is of a struggling lawyer with a stuttering problem is quite challenging.

 

