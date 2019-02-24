Sridevi’s Death Anniversary : Janhvi Kapoor shares an emotional post on her Instagram page

On February 24 2018, India received a terrible shock when veteran actress Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in the bathtub in her hotel suite in Dubai. She had gone to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding. A state funeral was held on February 28, and along with her grieving family, thousands of fans came to bid goodbye to their Chandni.

It has been a year, and the family is still recovering. On her death anniversary, Janhvi shared a heartbreaking post. She wrote, “My heart will always be heavy. But I’ll always be smiling because it has you in it.”

Sridevi was not able to see Janhvi’s debut film, Dhadak, which hit the screens on July 20, last year. Last year, in an exclusive interview to India Today Television’s Sushant Mehta, Janhvi opened up on life after Sridevi and how she pulled herself out of the shocking experience.

“It hasn’t been an easy experience. My work and my family have given me the strength to go on. If it wasn’t for coming back to the sets of Dhadak or being able to act, I think it would have been much tougher than what it is now. I am very thankful that I had the opportunity to work in the film and act. It saved me in many ways,” Janhvi had said.