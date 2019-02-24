The ‘word-fight between writer and MLA continues

The word-fight between K R Meera and V T Balram has reached another level as the writer get verbally abused by Congress workers. The writer’s FB page is full of abusive comments posted by MLA’s allies. The writer’s FB page turned into a puddle of abusive comments coming from Congress supporters.

The online tug of war began over the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasargode. The word fight began with a Facebook post that Balram wrote a few days ago, asking if writer KR Meera had said anything about the recent murders of the two Youth Congress workers in Kasargode. She had on the same day written a long post about political murders in Kerala, from the days she worked as a reporter for Malayala Manorama and going to cover the death of BJP’s Yuva Morcha leader Jayakrishnan Master in 1999, to the recent killings of the young Congressmen Kripesh and Sharath Lal. But Meera’s post appears to have offended Congress party supporters. They said she was being too soft on CPI(M), that she was trying to please the ruling party by speaking lightly of their acts. Balram edited his original Facebook post to add, “Ok she has finally spoken. Can tolerate the long preaching, but cannot stand her sarcastic responses to the comments. The literary heroine is enjoying it all.”

Meera responded with another Facebook post, addressed to future ‘literary heroines’ – the same coinage that Balram used for her – saying that if one day they leave their day jobs to write full time, none of the political parties would be there to support them. Balram’s reply to this post turned offensive when he wrote, “If anyone wants to respond to this with Po mole ‘Meere’ I request them to not make the slightest change to that name. Be very careful when you type.” The post is an obvious reference to profanity that the name Meera can become if you change a few letters. Treating this comment like an invitation, Congress supporters and others took over the attack. While a few used sarcasm, many posted abusive messages, a trend that is visible every time a woman voices her opinion.

In yet another post, Meera gave a strong reply.She goes on to take a sarcastic note, calling the attention of Anil Antony, son of senior Congress leader AK Antony, who is in charge of the Congress IT Cell. She tells him the comments have all become repetitive, and some new words should be fed for a minimum enjoyment of reading. She then addresses the ‘Congress children’ who felt her words were not powerful enough (in criticising the Communists), telling them instead of going to the post office with plantain stems, why not have Balram fast, demanding that the CPI(M) leaders who planned the murder be brought before the law. She writes that once Balram is taken to the hospital, she would take over under the following conditions: “the protest-fast should not be on Facebook, it should start today or tomorrow, Mahin Aboobakkar, Ashraf Aflah, and other minions of Balram who possess a wealth of profanities, should also be there.”