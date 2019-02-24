Latest NewsPolitics

‘Want to serve people’ , Actress Sumalatha to contest Lok Sabha Polls

Feb 24, 2019, 01:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of late parliamentarian and minister Ambareesh, said that she will be contesting from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency and that she wants to serve the people of Manday.

Taking a decision in a conflicting situation whether to contest from Congress or the JD(S), Sumalatha also hinted that she is inclined towards Congress party.

Ever since the death of her husband, actor-turned politician Ambareesh, there has been growing pressure from fans and Congress supporters that she contest from Mandya in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Over the last several days, Congress leaders from Mandya are meeting Sumalatha at her Bengaluru residence and have been requesting her to contest the Lok Sabha poll from Mandya constituency which was once represented by her husband.

Congress leaders from Mandya district, including former minister N Cheluvaraya Swamy, had suggested that the party should retain the constituency and field Sumalatha.

According to them, Ambareesh had a huge following in the district and that will help the party in the Lok Sabha polls.

Tags

Related Articles

Man arrested for posting pro-Pakistan comments on Facebook

Jun 4, 2018, 08:07 pm IST
girl forced to strip

School girls forced to strip in front of principal

Jul 21, 2017, 08:13 am IST
Drama

‘Drama’: Official teaser of Mohanlal starrer out, Watch Here

Jun 30, 2018, 10:56 am IST

Follow These Tips For A Perfect Night In Bed With Your Partner

Jun 16, 2018, 11:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close