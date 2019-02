Film director Nayana Suryan was found dead in her house in Thiruvananthapuram. It has been reported that Nayana committed suicide in her house.

Nayana was an assistant to director Lenin Rajendran, who had passed away recently. Nayana entered film industry through Lenin Rajendran’s ‘Makaramanju’. She has written and directed a film called ‘Pakshikalute Manam’. She has also directed many advertisement films. She was a native of Karunagappalli in Kollam and was 28 years old.