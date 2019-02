12 SSoldiersof Yemen army were killed in a attack. 60 others wounded in the attack. The soldiers were killed in Houthi rebels’ missile attack toward the southern border of Saudi Arabia.

The attack hit the soldiers in a popular market near al-Buqa border crossing. The injured were transported to the hospital inside the southern Saudi border province of Najran.

The killed soldiers were loyal to exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi..