KeralaLatest News

Abusive comments in Facebook post: Complaint against V.T.Balram

Feb 25, 2019, 06:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

A complaint has been lodged against Congress MLA V.T.Balram for his controversial comment on writer K.R.Meera’s facebook post. Centre for Film Gender and Cultural Studies, an organization working on gender equality and on against abuses women and children have complained against MLA.

They asked the public to act against the derogatory comments and politically incorrect language of MLA. They asked that legal actions must be taken against MLA.

Chief Minister – KeralaState Police Chief – KeralaCyber Police – Kerala#ActAgainstAbuse

Gepostet von Act Against Abuse am Sonntag, 24. Februar 2019

?? ?? ?????????? ????????????? ????????????? ????????? ?????? ?????????????????? ??????????? ???? : ?????? ??? ?????…

Gepostet von Act Against Abuse am Montag, 25. Februar 2019

Tags

Related Articles

‘Makkal Needhi Maia’ founder launched a three-day tour of south Tamil Nadu

May 16, 2018, 06:48 pm IST
Shashi-Tharoor

India not safe under Narendra Modi led BJP govt ,says Shashi Tharoor

May 14, 2018, 06:24 am IST

Uddhav Thackeray raises doubts over exit polls

Dec 17, 2017, 08:38 am IST

These are the 5 secret questions you must ask your partner before having sex

Dec 25, 2017, 11:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close