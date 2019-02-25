Abusive comments in Facebook post: Complaint against V.T.Balram

A complaint has been lodged against Congress MLA V.T.Balram for his controversial comment on writer K.R.Meera’s facebook post. Centre for Film Gender and Cultural Studies, an organization working on gender equality and on against abuses women and children have complained against MLA.
They asked the public to act against the derogatory comments and politically incorrect language of MLA. They asked that legal actions must be taken against MLA.
Chief Minister – KeralaState Police Chief – KeralaCyber Police – Kerala#ActAgainstAbuse
?? ?? ?????????? ????????????? ????????????? ????????? ?????? ?????????????????? ??????????? ???? : ?????? ??? ?????…
